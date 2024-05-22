Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI changes methodology for calculating market capitalization of public listed company

SEBI changes methodology for calculating market capitalization of public listed company

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has decided to alter the methodology for calculating the market capitalisation of a publicly-listed company. Now all listed companies will use the average market-capitalisation of six months. The new rules will come into effect from December 31, 2024. The listed entities' rankings will be determined by the average market capitalization from June 1 to December 31, instead of the market cap as the end of the fiscal year.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

