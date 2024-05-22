SEBI changes methodology for calculating market capitalization of public listed company

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has decided to alter the methodology for calculating the market capitalisation of a publicly-listed company. Now all listed companies will use the average market-capitalisation of six months. The new rules will come into effect from December 31, 2024. The listed entities' rankings will be determined by the average market capitalization from June 1 to December 31, instead of the market cap as the end of the fiscal year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel