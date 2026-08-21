SEBI eases FPI onboarding by allowing digitally signed Power of Attorney

The move is part of SEBI's broader digitalisation efforts aimed at making the FPI onboarding process faster and more investor-friendly.
SEBI said notarisation and apostillisation of PoA documents can take considerable time for foreign investors. Allowing digitally signed PoAs will eliminate the need for notarisation, apostillisation or consularisation, thereby reducing the time required for onboarding.
The regulator said the measure will also reduce physical documentation and procedural requirements while promoting greater use of digital processes in the FPI onboarding ecosystem.
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