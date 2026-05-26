Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI proposes framework for management of option strike prices during market volatility

SEBI proposes framework for management of option strike prices during market volatility

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Capital market regulator Sebi on Monday proposed a comprehensive framework for the introduction and ongoing management of strike prices in options contracts to ensure the availability of contracts during periods of sharp intraday market volatility. In a consultation paper, Sebi said significant volatility in underlying or futures prices can lead to market movements beyond the farthest available strike price, causing inconvenience to market participants due to the non-availability of options contracts around prevailing market levels. To address this issue, the regulator proposed that stock exchanges put in place a framework governing the introduction and management of options contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blue Jet Healthcare jumps as Q4 PAT jumps 60% QoQ

Nifty trades marginally above 24,050 mark; Metal shares shine

Pace Digitek consolidated net profit rises 73.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Source Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit declines 17.28% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 26 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story