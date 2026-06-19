SEBI proposes stricter MTF norms, wider funding options for brokers

SEBI has proposed a review of the Margin Trading Facility (MTF) framework to strengthen risk management and improve operational efficiency for brokers amid rising margin-funded trading volumes.

The regulator has proposed increasing the minimum net-worth requirement for brokers offering MTF to Rs 5 crore from Rs 3 crore. It has also suggested allowing brokers structured as limited liability partnerships (LLPs) to offer the facility.

SEBI has proposed expanding funding avenues for brokers by permitting borrowing through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and other debt instruments.

The regulator has also proposed revising exposure limits. Under the proposal, MTF exposure would not exceed borrowed funds and available net worth. A portion of the broker's capital would remain ring-fenced for core broking operations, while the remaining net worth could be deployed for MTF within prescribed limits.