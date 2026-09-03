Sebi's Demat 2.0 to debut next week with REC's tokenised bond pilot

While the securities will lie in Demat 2.0, the digital rupee will be held in the CBDC wallet. “The proposed system also envisages the existing trading infrastructure continuing to be used rather than creating a completely separate tokenised exchange, while coupon and redemption payments can potentially be automated through smart contracts. For institutional investors, the immediate benefits are therefore faster and more efficient settlement, lower operational friction, and better transparency across the bond lifecycle,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP. “The eventual test will be whether better infrastructure translates into greater investor participation and secondary market liquidity. Cybersecurity, operational resilience, and interoperability will also have to be carefully managed as the system scales,” he added.