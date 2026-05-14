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Secmark Consultancy consolidated net profit rises 14.25% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.40% to Rs 14.30 crore

Net profit of Secmark Consultancy rose 14.25% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.40% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.09% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.92% to Rs 37.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.3012.50 14 37.5435.11 7 OPM %50.0748.88 -18.7026.55 - PBDT7.446.27 19 8.079.82 -18 PBT5.995.25 14 3.465.68 -39 NP4.493.93 14 2.574.29 -40

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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