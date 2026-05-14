Secmark Consultancy consolidated net profit rises 14.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.40% to Rs 14.30 crore

Net profit of Secmark Consultancy rose 14.25% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.40% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.09% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.92% to Rs 37.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.