SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 59.88% to Rs 13.51 crore

Net Loss of SecureKloud Technologies reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 79.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 59.88% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.5133.67-4.96-39.50-0.98-14.85-1.21-15.17-1.71-79.70

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