Sedemac Mechatronics standalone net profit rises 272.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.91% to Rs 287.71 crore

Net profit of Sedemac Mechatronics rose 272.59% to Rs 32.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.91% to Rs 287.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 179.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.15% to Rs 103.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.76% to Rs 1058.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 658.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.