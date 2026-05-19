Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sedemac Mechatronics standalone net profit rises 272.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sedemac Mechatronics standalone net profit rises 272.59% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 59.91% to Rs 287.71 crore

Net profit of Sedemac Mechatronics rose 272.59% to Rs 32.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.91% to Rs 287.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 179.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.15% to Rs 103.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.76% to Rs 1058.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 658.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales287.71179.92 60 1058.38658.36 61 OPM %21.0215.72 -20.5018.36 - PBDT59.8125.85 131 213.67113.03 89 PBT41.9212.66 231 150.1967.70 122 NP32.088.61 273 103.5847.05 120

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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