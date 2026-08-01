Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 63.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.88% to Rs 117.95 crore

Net profit of Sejal Glass rose 63.39% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.88% to Rs 117.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.117.9577.1513.7015.1412.607.437.964.827.144.37

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