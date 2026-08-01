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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 63.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 63.39% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 52.88% to Rs 117.95 crore

Net profit of Sejal Glass rose 63.39% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.88% to Rs 117.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales117.9577.15 53 OPM %13.7015.14 -PBDT12.607.43 70 PBT7.964.82 65 NP7.144.37 63

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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