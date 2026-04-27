Sejal Glass hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 806.65 after the company reported a sharp surge in earnings for the March quarter.

On a consoldiated basis, net profit rose 198.9% YoY to Rs 11.33 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3.79 crore in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit jumped 126.1% from Rs 5.01 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations climbed 69.5% YoY to Rs 114.55 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 67.59 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue increased 13.6% from Rs 100.81 crore in Q3.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 12.25 crore in Q4 FY26, up 116.05% vs Q3 and 224.1% vs Q4 FY25, reflecting strong operating momentum.

At the operating level, total expenditure rose 65.7% YoY to Rs 96.38 crore, broadly in line with revenue growth. Raw material costs surged 71.6% YoY to Rs 68.36 crore, indicating elevated input intensity. Employee expenses increased 79.9% YoY to Rs 13.58 crore. Depreciation more than doubled, rising 129.2% YoY to Rs 4.47 crore. Interest costs grew 21.4% YoY but declined 15.7% sequentially to Rs 4.83 crore. For the full year, Sejal Glass reported a robust performance. Net sales rose 62.8% YoY to Rs 396.5 crore in FY26. PBT increased 171.7% to Rs 31.62 crore, while profit after tax jumped 162.2% to Rs 28.74 crore.