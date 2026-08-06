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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEL Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

SEL Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:07 PM IST
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Sales decline 47.65% to Rs 3.01 crore

Net Loss of SEL Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 42.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 41.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 47.65% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.015.75 -48 OPM %-61.79-13.22 -PBDT-21.24-18.84 -13 PBT-42.01-42.00 0 NP-42.00-41.05 -2

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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