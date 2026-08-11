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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sellowrap Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sellowrap Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.26% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 39.53% to Rs 59.86 crore

Net profit of Sellowrap Industries declined 26.26% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.53% to Rs 59.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.8642.90 40 OPM %6.3314.97 -PBDT3.295.83 -44 PBT2.223.40 -35 NP2.192.97 -26

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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