Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit declines 86.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.97% to Rs 14.21 croreNet profit of Sellwin Traders declined 86.94% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 34.97% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.2121.85 -35 OPM %3.669.24 -PBDT0.543.41 -84 PBT0.543.41 -84 NP0.413.14 -87
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