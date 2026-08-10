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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit declines 86.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit declines 86.94% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:06 PM IST
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Sales decline 34.97% to Rs 14.21 crore

Net profit of Sellwin Traders declined 86.94% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 34.97% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.2121.85 -35 OPM %3.669.24 -PBDT0.543.41 -84 PBT0.543.41 -84 NP0.413.14 -87

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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