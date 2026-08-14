Semac Construction consolidated net profit declines 51.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 41.02% to Rs 30.42 crore

Net profit of Semac Construction declined 51.43% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 41.02% to Rs 30.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.4251.582.242.351.291.751.021.380.511.05

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