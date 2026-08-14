Semac Construction consolidated net profit declines 51.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 41.02% to Rs 30.42 croreNet profit of Semac Construction declined 51.43% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 41.02% to Rs 30.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.4251.58 -41 OPM %2.242.35 -PBDT1.291.75 -26 PBT1.021.38 -26 NP0.511.05 -51
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