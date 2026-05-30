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Semac Construction consolidated net profit rises 392.71% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:11 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.14% to Rs 74.87 crore

Net profit of Semac Construction rose 392.71% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.14% to Rs 74.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.42% to Rs 242.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales74.8773.30 2 242.70172.84 40 OPM %5.57-1.30 -3.31-2.51 - PBDT3.91-0.62 LP 8.21-5.67 LP PBT3.53-1.05 LP 6.68-7.35 LP NP4.730.96 393 7.17-5.94 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

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