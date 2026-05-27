Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 151.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.93% to Rs 1996.66 crore

Net profit of Senco Gold rose 151.29% to Rs 156.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.93% to Rs 1996.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1377.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 260.50% to Rs 574.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.22% to Rs 8430.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6328.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.