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Senco Gold standalone net profit rises 154.77% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 44.13% to Rs 1962.94 crore

Net profit of Senco Gold rose 154.77% to Rs 157.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.13% to Rs 1962.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1361.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 251.32% to Rs 580.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 8374.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6258.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1962.941361.95 44 8374.136258.68 34 OPM %13.799.21 -11.535.92 - PBDT228.97103.07 122 842.41289.74 191 PBT208.9684.69 147 769.92223.94 244 NP157.8361.95 155 580.98165.37 251

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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