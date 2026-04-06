Senco Gold surges on strong Q4 revenue driven by wedding season

Senco Gold zoomed 11.01% to Rs 321.10 after the company's standalone revenue jumped 46% YoY, led by wedding season.

The Q4 topline growth includes same stores sales growth (SSSG) of around 34%. The wedding season in the quarter was spread across the whole quarter, and to cater for this, the company launched new designs, collections and attractive offers. Valentine's Day and International Women's Day drove strong growth in footfall, particularly in gifting and lightweight segments.

The average gold price surged by 79% YoY since Q4 FY25 from Rs 84,782/10gm to Rs 1,51,783/10gm in Q4 FY26; and QoQ growth of around 20% against Rs 1,26,638/10gm in Q3 FY26. Despite this highly volatile environment, customers have continued to purchase jewellery.

The company has launched a pioneering virtual experience in the jewellery industry in India called "Shape of You, which will help customers select jewellery based on their face shapes, a leading AI-based innovation. The company has launched 7 new showrooms (2- Franchisee, 1- COCO and 4- Sennes) in Q4, reaching a milestone of 201 total showrooms (net of closure of 2 stores). The current network now comprises 102 COCO and 85 FRN (FOFO-76 & FOCO-9) stores, 12 Sennes stores and 2 in Dubai. On outlook front, the company said that it has a strong pipeline for store expansion in H1 FY27 across the franchise and company-owned categories, and plan to launch 20-25 stores in FY27, with a focus on opening more franchise stores. It aims to achieve a minimum of 20-25% value growth while maintaining EBITDA margin target of 7.5%-7.8% as specified in its earlier updates.