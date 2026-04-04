Forms JV named Amerisyn to participate in government supply tenders

Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPI), USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Senores Pharmaceuticals, announced that it has successfully entered into a strategic partnership by executing a formal operating agreement on 02 April 2026.

This agreement marks a decisive milestone in Senores' international expansion and its strategic entry into the U.S. government procurement market. The partnership has been formalized through the formation of a joint venture (JV) entity, namely Amerisyn, LLC (Amerisyn).

The partnership represents a structural leap for Senores' US operations. Through the establishment of this JV framework, Senores is now strategically positioned to facilitate the supply of its high-quality product portfolio to the U.S. Federal Government, veterans affairs and military supply contracts and leverage specialized credentials to participate in long-term national contracts and government supply tenders.