Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Senores enters into US government procurement market

Forms JV named Amerisyn to participate in government supply tenders

Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPI), USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Senores Pharmaceuticals, announced that it has successfully entered into a strategic partnership by executing a formal operating agreement on 02 April 2026.

This agreement marks a decisive milestone in Senores' international expansion and its strategic entry into the U.S. government procurement market. The partnership has been formalized through the formation of a joint venture (JV) entity, namely Amerisyn, LLC (Amerisyn).

The partnership represents a structural leap for Senores' US operations. Through the establishment of this JV framework, Senores is now strategically positioned to facilitate the supply of its high-quality product portfolio to the U.S. Federal Government, veterans affairs and military supply contracts and leverage specialized credentials to participate in long-term national contracts and government supply tenders.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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