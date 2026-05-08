At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, lost 532.62 points or 0.68% to 77,311.90. The Nifty 50 index fell 141.80 points or 0.58% to 24,184.85.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.08% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.36%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,535 shares rose and 1,342 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.93% to 17.11. The Nifty 26 May 2026 futures were trading at 24,238.70, at a premium of 53.85 points as compared with the spot at 24,184.85.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 61.6 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 44.4 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index declined 0.41% to 13,111.90. The index jumped 2.57% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
NMDC (down 1.18%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.11%), Vedanta (down 0.77%), National Aluminium Company (down 0.72%), Jindal Steel (down 0.72%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.59%), Jindal Stainless (down 0.48%), JSW Steel (down 0.39%), Steel Authority of India (down 0.25%) and Tata Steel (down 0.14%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
NOCIL tumbled 3.91% after the specialty chemical makers consolidated net profit dropped 18.22% to Rs 17 crore on a 2.74% decrease in net revenue from operations to Rs 330.35 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Thyrocare Technologies rallied 8.42% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 117.14% to Rs 47.12 crore on a 19.66% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 223.95 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
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