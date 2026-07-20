The domestic equity indices traded with major losses in the afternoon trade as Brent crude oil surged above $90 per barrel amid escalating US-Iran tensions, raising concerns over inflation, higher import costs and global economic uncertainty.

The Nifty traded below the 24,200 level. Realty shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 624.32 points or 0.80% to 77,527.13. The Nifty 50 index fell 153.15 points or 0.63% to 24,180.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.29% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.01%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,902 shares rose and 2,087 shares fell. A total of 265 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement surged $2.58 or 2.93% to $90.68 a barrel. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.12% to 13.43. The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures were trading at 24,154 at a discount of 26.45 points as compared with the spot at 24,180.45. The Nifty option chain for the 28 July 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 77.2 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 69.5 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 begins today: The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on a stormy note on Monday, with proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after Opposition members disrupted the Houses over a range of issues. In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House shortly after Question Hour began as Opposition MPs raised slogans and entered the Well of the House. The House had earlier paid tributes to former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Maj Gen B C Khanduri (Retd), K P Dhanapalan and Pyare Lal Sankhwar. The Speaker also paid homage to Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed disruptions and was adjourned till 12 pm. Ahead of the session, the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties said they would press the government on issues including alleged irregularities in Ram Mandir donations, repeated examination paper leaks, the ethanol-blending policy and other public concerns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, expressed hope for a productive session and urged all parties to engage in constructive discussions on issues of national importance. The Monsoon Session, scheduled to run from 20 July to 13 August 2026, will have 19 sittings and is expected to consider several key government Bills, while the Opposition is preparing to challenge the Centre on a range of political and policy issues.

Economy: Indias forex reserves jumped $964 million to $675.157 billion in the week ended July 10, the Reserve Bank said. Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $930 million to $546.508 billion, the central banks data showed. The value of gold reserves increased by $24 million to $105.223 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $3 million at $18.626 billion, the apex bank said. Indias reserve position with the IMF also increased by $7 million to $4.793 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the RBIs data.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 0.79% to 911.40. The index jumped 1.38% in the past trading session. Brigade Enterprises (down 1.68%), DLF (down 1.5%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.35%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.2%) and Anant Raj (down 1.03%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 0.73%), Godrej Properties (down 0.55%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.26%) and Sobha (down 0.14%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Punjab National Bank (PNB) jumped 4.08% after the banks standalone net profit surged 213.63% to Rs 5,253.29 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 1,675 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Total income remained largely unchanged at Rs 37,232 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 37,231.76 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 3.25% to Rs 6,978.01 crore in Q1 FY27.