The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,100 level, while FMCG shares advanced after declining in the past four trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 196.41 points or 0.26% to 77,153.68. The Nifty 50 index rose 26.15 points or 0.12% to 24,106.55.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.33% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.24%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,970 shares rose and 2,110 shares fell. A total of 241 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.30% to 10.93. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 24,259, at a premium of 152.45 points as compared with the spot at 24,106.55. The Nifty option chain for the 29 Spetmber 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 64.6 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 60.4 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index added 1.16% to 46,561.10. The index dropped 3.52% in the past four consecutive trading sessions.

ITC (up 3.50%), Emami (up 2.77%), Marico (up 2.07%), Varun Beverages (up 1.87%), Dabur India (up 1.13%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.09%), United Breweries (up 0.99%), Patanjali Foods (up 0.35%) and Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.01%) added. On the other hand, Nestle India (down 3.15%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 2.60%) and Britannia Industries (down 1.24%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Steel Strips Wheels surged 11.72% after the company reported its second consecutive record monthly turnover in August 2026, with net turnover rising 53.6% to Rs 592.92 crore during the month from Rs 385.98 crore recorded in August 2025. Jindal Worldwide jumped 10.51% after its electric vehicle arm and subsidiary, Jindal Mobilitric, announced plans to expand its retail network to approximately 100 showrooms across India by the end of FY28.