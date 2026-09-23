The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded tad above the 23,400 level. Metal shares extended their gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 240.85 points or 0.32% to 74,769.93. The Nifty 50 index rose 71.15 points or 0.31% to 23,402.85.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.35% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.46%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,500 shares rose and 1,302 shares fell. A total of 256 shares were unchanged.

New Listings: Shares of Hero Motors were currently trading at Rs 92.94 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 10.64% as compared with the issue price of Rs 84. The stock debuted at Rs 82.10 on the BSE, a discount of 2.26% over its issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 94.55 and a low of Rs 80.50. On the BSE, over 73.62 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Shares of SS Retail were currently trading at Rs 618.10 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 45.78% as compared with the issue price of Rs 424.

The stock debuted at Rs 639.10 on the BSE, a premium of 50.73% over its issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 639.10 and a low of Rs 603. On the BSE, over 16.58 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Shares of Jindal Supreme (India) were currently trading at Rs 127.99 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 37.62% as compared with the issue price of Rs 93. The stock debuted at Rs 121.90 on the BSE, a premium of 31.08% over its issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 127.99 and a low of Rs 120. On the BSE, over 10.55 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.