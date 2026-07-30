Sensex gains 274 points in volatile trade; Nifty closes above 24,300 as auto stocks drive gains

The domestic equity benchmarks ended a volatile session with modest gains on Thursday, extending their winning streak to a second consecutive session. The Nifty closed above the 24,300 mark, supported by gains in auto, energy and consumer durables stocks, while weakness in private banks and financial shares capped the upside. Technically, the index continues to trade above the key support level of 24,200, indicating that the near-term positive bias remains intact.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 273.55 points or 0.35% to 77,928.15. The Nifty 50 index added 66.95 points or 0.28% to 24,317.15. Over the two trading sessions, the Sensex has gained 1.51%, while the Nifty has advanced 1.38%.

Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.26%), Reliance Industries (up 1.06%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.70%) boosted the Nifty higher today. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 0.29% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.83%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,690 shares rose and 2,527 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.22% to 12.16. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.16% to 6.807 as compared with previous close 6.796.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.6250 compared with its close of 95.7625 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 0.72% to Rs 1,42,801. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.13% to 100.69. The United States 10-year bond yield gained 1.56% to 4.694. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement rose 13 cents or 0.14% to $90.87 a barrel. Global Markets: Dow Jones futures rose 171 points, signalling a positive start for Wall Street.

European indices traded higher on Thursday after the euro zone economy expanded 0.4% in the second quarter, beating expectations of 0.2%, according to official data. Asian indices ended mixed as investors remained cautious after recent volatility in AI-linked technology stocks. The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, with policymakers divided on the outlook, leaving investors uncertain about the future path of monetary policy. Brent crude futures climbed above $90 a barrel as tensions in the Middle East intensified, although shipping data showed oil tankers continued to transit the region despite ongoing missile and drone attacks. Overnight, Wall Street ended sharply lower after the Fed's policy decision fuelled concerns that the central bank could be falling behind the inflation curve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,153.18 points (2.19%) to 51,594.14, its steepest one-day decline since April 2025. The S&P 500 dropped 1.52% to 7,316.15, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.74% to 24,442.94, ending more than 10% below its record high.

U.S. Treasury yields rose following the Fed decision, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbing 7 basis points to above 4.67%, while the 30-year Treasury yield jumped 10 basis points to above 5.2%, its highest level since 2007. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to bringing inflation under control but offered little guidance on the timing of future policy moves. He said the sharp rise in bond yields since the previous meeting reflected markets pricing in higher interest rates and suggested the move reduced the need for immediate action by the Fed. New Listing: Xtranet Technologies ended its debut session at Rs 124.80 on the BSE, a 1.73% discount to its issue price of Rs 127. The stock listed at Rs 130.10, a 2.44% premium, and traded between Rs 123.60 and Rs 136.60 during the session. More than 8 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

Lohia Corp closed at Rs 494.65, a 16.39% premium to its issue price of Rs 425. The stock debuted at Rs 460, up 8.24%, and touched an intraday high of Rs 508.50. It traded in the Rs 460-Rs 508.50 range, with over 15.38 lakh shares traded on the BSE. Indo-MM settled at Rs 741.80, a 52.95% premium over its issue price of Rs 485. The stock listed at Rs 703, up 44.95%, and moved between Rs 701 and Rs 757.50 during the day. More than 97.38 lakh shares were traded on the BSE. Stocks in Spotlight: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose 2.26% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 33.58% to Rs 5,454.54 crore on 27.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 58,187.57 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

SML Mahindra hit the 20% upper circuit after its board approved the acquisition of Mahindra & Mahindra's Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) on a slump sale basis for Rs 525 crore, subject to working capital adjustments. The acquisition covers MTBD's employees, assets, intellectual property, licences, permits, contracts and liabilities as a going concern. Redington surged 7.84% after the company reported record financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27). The company's profit after tax jumped 76.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 486 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 275.3 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 34.6% YoY to Rs 34,922.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 25,952.0 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

MTAR Technologies hit the 5% upper circuit after the company reported a sharp jump in earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27). The company's profit after tax surged 364.8% year-on-year to Rs 50.2 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 10.8 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations soared 130.4% YoY to Rs 360.7 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 156.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Syngene International slipped 3.44% after the company reported a weak performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27). The company reported a net loss of Rs 9 crore in Q1 FY27 after exceptional items, compared with a profit of Rs 87 crore in Q1 FY26. Before exceptional items, profit after tax fell 98.9% YoY to Rs 1 crore from Rs 87 crore. Revenue from operations declined 15.9% YoY to Rs 736 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 875 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

V-Guard Industries soared 4.88% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 76.37% to Rs 130.25 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 73.85 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 23.5% YoY to Rs 1,810.65 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting broad-based growth across product categories and geographies. Chalet Hotels fell 3.85% after the companys consolidated net profit tanked 57.60% to Rs 86.12 crore on 42.73% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 512.27 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. Bajaj Housing Finance declined 1.07%. The company has reported 23% rise in net profit to Rs 715 crore on a 16% increase in net total income to Rs 1,175 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. Net interest income (NII) rose by 9% to Rs 968 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 887 crore in Q1 FY26.

EFC (I) dropped 5.42%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 52% to Rs 70.85 crore on a 29% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 282.88 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. Hexaware Technologies tumbled 6.81% after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q2 CY26). The company's reported profit declined 13.0% year-on-year to Rs 330.2 crore in Q2 CY26 from Rs 379.7 crore in Q2 CY25. On a sequential basis, profit fell 6.1% from Rs 351.6 crore in Q1 CY26. Revenue increased 17.9% year-on-year to Rs 3,845.2 crore in Q2 CY26 from Rs 3,260.7 crore in Q2 CY25. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 6.4% from Rs 3,613.0 crore in Q1 CY26.

Balkrishna Industries (BKT) climbed 11.06% after the company reported a 50.47% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 432.10 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 287.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 24.79% YoY to Rs 3,444.70 crore during the quarter, driven by healthy volume growth and steady demand across key markets. Jindal Drilling & Industries rallied 4.01% after the company secured a three-year contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the deployment of its offshore rig, Jindal Pioneer. IPO Update: Manipal Health Enterprises received bids for 4,04,67,775 shares as against 9,00,88,286 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:30 IST on Thursday (30 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.45 times. The issue will close on 31 July 2026. The price band is set at Rs 560 to Rs 590 per equity share.

MV Electrosystems received bids for 1,40,23,946 shares as against 39,87,491 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:30 IST on Thursday (30 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 3.52 times. The issue will close on 3 August 2026. The price band is set at Rs 400 to Rs 425 per equity share. Juniper Green Energy received bids for 2,10,85,020 shares as against 5,89,16,709 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:30 IST on Thursday (30 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.36 times. The issue will close on 3 August 2026. The price band is set at Rs 214 to Rs 225 per equity share.