At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 383.44 points or 0.52% to 74,387.26. The Nifty 50 index added 144.35 points or 0.63% to 23,259.45.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.04% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.21%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,698 shares rose and 2,403 shares fell. A total of 233 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will roll out a targeted Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) regime effective 15 October 2026, ending a years-long blanket zero-MDR policy to build a self-sustaining funding base for network infrastructure, cybersecurity, and platform scalability.
Under the new guidelines notified by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Reserve Bank of India, a standard 0.4% MDRcapped at Rs 300 for high-ticket purchaseswill apply strictly to commercial person-to-merchant (P2M) payments above Rs 2,000, while essential utilities and fuel will draw a flat Rs 5 fee and capital market transfers are levied at 0.02%. Retail consumers and individual peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers remain entirely insulated from charges, as do small merchants processing under Rs 1 lakh a month and all transactions up to Rs 2,000, which together account for over 95% of daily UPI transaction volumes.
Indias current account deficit widened to $11.2 billion during April-July 2026 from $6.6 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier, mainly due to a higher merchandise trade deficit. The goods trade gap increased to $117.8 billion in the first four months of the financial year from $97.1 billion a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports. Meanwhile, net services receipts rose to $69.3 billion from $64.3 billion in April-July 2025.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.47% to 13.10. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 23,300.20, at a premium of 40.75 points as compared with the spot at 23,259.45.
The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 97.5 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 69.2 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index rose 1.53% to 1,526.90. The index fell 2.17% in the past trading session.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 4.7%), PVR Inox (up 2.55%), Prime Focus (up 2.54%), Saregama India (up 1.96%), D B Corp (up 1.52%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.81%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.6%), Tips Music (up 0.13%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
R R Kabel rose 2.21% after the company announced the commencement of commercial production at its new manufacturing unit in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Park Medi World fell 1.50%. The company said that it has entered into a long-term operations and management (O&M) arrangement to operate and manage a 300-bed multi-super speciality hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
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