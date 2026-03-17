The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,550 mark. Media shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 548.02 points or 0.73% to 76,050.87. The Nifty 50 index rose 177.05 points or 0.76% to 23,575.85.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.98% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.42%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,375 shares rose and 1,772 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 0.90% to 1,305.20. The index declined 4.12% in the past two trading sessions. PVR Inox (up 2.54%), Nazara Technologies (up 2.04%), Sun TV Network (up 1.98%), Tips Music (up 1.51%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.2%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.05%) rose. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.16% to 6.717 compared with the previous session close of 6.706. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 92.3850 compared with its close of 92.2825 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 2 April 2026 settlement rose 0.66% to Rs 156,759. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.05% to 99.76. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.12% to 4.224. In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement rose $3.55 or 3.54% to $103.76 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Time Technoplast rose 2.09% after the company said that it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 115.56 crore from a well-established PSU for the supply of Type IV cylinders Mobile Storage Cascades for CNG and CGD networks.