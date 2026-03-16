The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade after the Trump administration assured safe transit for ships through the Strait of Hormuz, easing concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies. The Nifty traded a tad above the 23,350 mark. Auto shares advanced after declining in the past three trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 690.91 points or 0.93% to 75,254.83. The Nifty 50 index rose 194.55 points or 0.85% to 23,352.70.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.60% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.80%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,335 shares rose and 2,926 shares fell. A total of 185 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index rose 1.45% to 24,546.10. The index declined 8.31% in the past three trading sessions. Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.22%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.77%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.73%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.62%), Bharat Forge (up 0.32%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.31%), Eicher Motors (up 0.16%) rose. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.48% to 6.711 compared with the previous session close of 6.679. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 92.4250 compared with its close of 92.3000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 2 April 2026 settlement shed 1.84% to Rs 155,545. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.10% to 100.26. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.42% to 4.267. In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement rose $2.03 or 1.97% to $105.17 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Izmo added 3.29% after Izmo Microsystems announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with CCRAFT SA and Alcyon Photonics SL to jointly design, manufacture and commercialise photonic integrated circuit (PIC) solutions. LTIMindtree shed 0.24%. The company announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) to design deep-dive training programs aimed at enhancing the companys workforce skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technologies.