Key benchmark indices ended largely flat in a volatile session on Thursday, with the Nifty closing near the 24,400 level. Buying at lower levels helped the index recover from an intraday low of 24,311.40. Trading remained volatile amid the weekly expiry of BSE derivatives contracts. Selling in metal, private bank and financial stocks was offset by gains in FMCG, IT and chemical shares. Broader market outperformed, with both Midcap and Smallcap indices ending higher. Technically, 24,450 is seen as immediate resistance for the Nifty, while 24,300 remains a crucial support level.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 113.61 points or 0.15% to 78,079.96. The Nifty 50 index lost 40.10 points or 0.16% to 24,395.85.

Larsen & Toubro (up 1.26%), Eternal (up 1.26%) and TCS (up 1.08%) boosted the Nifty higher today. In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.29% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.09%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,192 shares rose and 2,127 shares fell. A total of 237 shares were unchanged. Numbers to Track: In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2026 settlement declined $1.64 or 1.84% to $87.34 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4800 compared with its close of 95.3325 during the previous trading session.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper slipped 0.28% to 6.758 compared with the previous session close of 6.777. MCX Gold futures for 05 October 2026 settlement dropped 0.44% to Rs 1,54,200. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.12% to 99.77. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.68% to 4.660. Global Markets: The Dow Jones index futures rose 125 points, signalling a positive opening for US stocks today. Most European indices advanced despite a slowdown in UK economic growth and continued uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict. Preliminary data from the UK Office for National Statistics showed that GDP grew 0.4% in the second quarter, moderating from 0.6% growth in the first quarter. Services output, the main contributor to the UK economy, increased 0.5% during the quarter, while construction activity rose 0.3%. Production remained flat as declines in electricity, gas and water supply offset gains in manufacturing.

On the expenditure side, growth was supported mainly by a 1.2% increase in gross fixed capital formation and a 0.3% rise in household consumption. Most Asian indices ended lower on Thursday after US inflation data came in line with expectations, easing concerns over near-term inflation and reducing expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes. US consumer prices increased 0.1% in July, in line with expectations, data showed on Wednesday. The modest increase could weaken the case for a Fed rate hike next month. Money markets are pricing in a 40% chance of a rate hike, down from 54% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch.

Wall Street ended mixed overnight, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 posting modest gains while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped. Strong quarterly results from CoreWeave and other AI infrastructure companies, along with the benign inflation data, supported investor sentiment. The S&P 500 climbed 0.26% to 7,748.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.54% to 26,588.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.04% to 53,770.27. CoreWeave surged 19% after the AI cloud company raised its annual capital spending forecast and beat second-quarter earnings estimates. Data centre operators also advanced, with IREN gaining nearly 10% and Applied Digital rising 4.9%. Nebius Group jumped 34% after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Super Micro Computer surged 19% after the AI server maker forecast fiscal 2027 revenue above Wall Street expectations. Chipmakers also gained, with Nvidia rising 3% and Micron Technology advancing 4.9%. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Motors jumped 3.82% after the company reported 83% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,556 crore on a 19.3% rise in revenue to Rs 20,667 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 3.57% after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 21.43% YoY and 110.98% QoQ to Rs 221 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 23.97% YoY and 16% QoQ to Rs 1,588 crore.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam surged 9.19% after the company announced that it has secured Metallic Material Laboratory (S400) approval from GE Aerospace for a wide range of chemical, mechanical and metallurgical testing. It added that the approval strengthens its position as a partner to the global aerospace industry. Thyrocare Technologies fell 6.21% after promoter Docon Technologies sold 1,57,69,696 equity shares, or 9.90% equity, of the diagnostic services company through market trades. As of June 2026, Docon held 9,69,69,696 shares, representing a 60.92% stake in Thyrocare. Following the sale of 1,57,69,696 shares, its shareholding declined to 51.02% of the company's paid-up equity. Docon continues to remain a promoter and holding company of Thyrocare.

Black Box jumped 7.76% after the company reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56 crore on a 24% increase in revenue to Rs 1,719 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. During the quarter, the company has added a new global hyperscaler through a $131 million (Rs 1,240 crore). It order expects $1.3-1.5 billion of order bookings, representing growth of approximately 32-45% over FY26. Lenskart Solutions rose 1.63% after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 performance, with robust growth in revenue, EBITDA and profit. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 239.83% YoY and 10.76% QoQ to Rs 221.84 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 43.27% YoY and 7.89% QoQ to Rs 2,714.18 crore.

Grasim Industries declined 1.54%. The company has reported 51% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,146 crore on a 21% increase in revenue to Rs 48,716 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. Astral surged 8.74% after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 48.21% YoY but declined 44.71% QoQ to Rs 120.20 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 15.93% YoY but declined 24.44% QoQ to Rs 1,578 crore in Q1 FY27. Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rallied 4.79% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.89% to Rs 36.23 crore on 15.06% increase in net sales to Rs 177.28 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

63 Moons Technologies fell 8.09% after the company reported a loss in Q1 FY27 against a profit in the year-ago and previous quarter. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 39.68 crore in Q1 FY27 against a net profit of Rs 3.08 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 22.50 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 350.48% YoY and 2.56% QoQ to Rs 137.17 crore. Initial Public Offer (IPO): Milky Mist Diary Food received bids for 4,58,46,09,312 shares as against 8,17,98,244 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:42 IST on 13 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 56.05 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 11 August 2026 and will close on 13 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 133 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof. Shiprocket received bids for 28,92,93,158 shares as against 9,44,36,030 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:42 IST on 13 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.06 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2026 and will close on 14 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 92 and 97 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 154 equity shares and multiples thereof.