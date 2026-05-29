The Nifty traded above the 23,900 level. IT shares advanced after declining for previous trading session.
At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 133.54 points or 0.18% to 76,000.28. The Nifty 50 index rose 26.70 points or 0.11% to 23,933.85.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.09% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.55%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,068 shares rose and 1,700 shares fell. A total of 256 shares were unchanged.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement fell $1.02 or 1.09% to $92.69 a barrel.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index added 2.71% to 29,690.95. The index shed 0.25% in the previous trading session.
Infosys (up 4.21%), LTM (up 3.41%), Coforge (up 3.24%), Persistent Systems (up 2.68%), Wipro (up 2.57%), Mphasis (up 2.39%), HCL Technologies (up 2.19%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.08%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.5%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.25%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Vadilal Industries surged 10.16% after the companys consolidated net profit soared 149.36% to Rs 54.86 crore on 51.21% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 415.83 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Hikal slumped 8.51% after its consolidated net profit tanked 71.33% to Rs 14.39 crore in Q4 F2Y6 as against Rs 50.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations slipped 5.97% to Rs 519 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 552 crore in Q4 FY25.
Bata India fell 2.75% after its consolidated net profit tanked 95.20% to Rs 2.20 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 45.91 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.99% to Rs 827.62 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 788.21 crore Q4 FY25.
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