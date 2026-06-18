The key equity barometers traded with minor gains in mid-morning trade, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged while signaling the possibility of a rate hike later this year. The rupee edged higher against the U.S. dollar despite the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged, while lower Brent crude prices following the peace agreement between the United States and Iran supported sentiment. However, investors remained cautious and will closely monitor monsoon developments, FII activity, and inflation trends for directional cues. Nifty traded above the 24,100 level. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 154.25 points or 0.20% to 77,309.87. The Nifty 50 index rose 31.15 points or 0.12% to 24,116.85.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.21% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.55%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,252 shares rose and 1,765 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.12% to 12.78. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 24,144.90, at a premium of 28.05 points as compared with the spot at 24,116.85. The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 93.8 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 65.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index rose 0.89% to 821.85. The index shed 0.43% in the past trading sessions. DLF (up 1.97%), Lodha Developers (up 1.35%) and Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 1.13%) jumped. Stocks in Spotlight: Balkrishna Industries shed 1.25%. The company announced the appointment of Saroj Kumar Khuntia as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), effective 18 June 2026. Meta Infotech hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company said that it had received fresh orders worth Rs 2.40 crore from one of India's leading stock exchanges and its subsidiary for software subscription services.