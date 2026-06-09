Sensex jumps 217 pts; Nifty trades below 23,200 level; VIX tanks 6.12%

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in the afternoon supported by decline in crude oil prices following easing geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Investor sentiment was further aided by improved risk appetite across global markets. However, market participants will monitor inflation trajectory, movements in crude oil and gold prices and global cues for further direction.

The Nifty traded above 23,200 level. PSU Bank, bank and financial services shares advanced while IT, oil & gas and media shares declined.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 216.72 points or 0.29% to 73,740.98. The Nifty 50 index rose 78.65 points or 0.34% to 23,201.65.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.77% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.87%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,605 shares rose and 1,435 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $1.26 cents or 1.34% to $92.99 a barrel. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.12% to 15.99. Gainers & Losers: InterGlobe Aviation (up 3.53%), Eicher Motors (up 2.63%), Jio Financial Services (up 2%), State Bank of India (up 1.98%) and ICICI Bank (up 1.91%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

NTPC (down 1.78%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.75%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.72%), Eternal (down 1.45%) and Infosys (down 1.35%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Interarch Building Solutions rose 0.44%. The company secured a domestic order worth approximately Rs 58 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system. Grasim Industries advanced 1.76%. The companys board approved capex of Rs 3,094 crore for the expansion of Lyocell, third-generation Cellulosic Staple Fibre (CSF) capacity at Harihar, Karnataka. Marsons zoomed 8.55% after it has secured an order worth Rs 9.48 crore from West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company (WBSETCL) for the repair, inspection and testing of power transformers.

Global Markets: European stock markets struggled for direction on Tuesday as easing tensions in the Middle East supported sentiment, while investors turned their attention to an upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision later this week. Asian markets traded mixed as investors weighed on the fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Chinas exports jumped 19.4% YoY to a record $376.78 billion in May 2026, surpassing expectations and marking the fastest growth since February, driven by inventory build-up ahead of energy price pressures and strong demand for semiconductors and AI hardware. For JanuaryMay 2026, exports rose 15.5% YoY to $1.71 trillion.

Iran on Monday halted military strikes against Israel but warned it would resume attacks if Israeli forces continue operations in Lebanon, Tehrans foreign ministry has reportedly said on Monday. Hours later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said that the conflict with Iran and Hezbollah was "not yet over. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were higher on Monday as chip stocks rebounded from Fridays rout and President Donald Trump tried to maintain a fragile cease-fire despite Iran and Israel trading strikes. The broad market index advanced 0.30% and closed at 7,405.73. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.86%, ending at 25,929.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 80.77 points, or 0.16%, and settled at 50,786.01.