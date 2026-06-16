Sensex jumps 311 pts; realty shares gains for 3rd day; VIX slumps 5.27%

The key equity barometers traded with decent gains in early afternoon trade, helped by lower crude prices and easing geopolitical concerns. Investors tracked global cues, foreign fund flows and signs of recovery after recent pressure from oil-related worries.

The Nifty traded above the 23,900 level. Realty shares extended gains for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 311.33 points or 0.41% to 76,575.01. The Nifty 50 index jumped 72.65 points or 0.30% to 23,926.55.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.14% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.11%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 2,075 shares rose and 1,938 shares fell. A total of 236 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell 39 cents or 0.47% to $82.78 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.7000 compared with its close of 95.5800 during the previous trading session. Derivatives : The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 5.27% to 13.60. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 23,930.50 at a premium of 3.95 points as compared with the spot at 23,926.55.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 88.5 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 53.7 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index rose 1.32% to 810.60. The index jumped 9.04% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 4.35%), Brigade Enterprises (up 3.36%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.02%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.99%), Sobha (up 1.51%), DLF (up 1.17%), Lodha Developers (up 0.93%), Godrej Properties (up 0.59%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.38%) and Anant Raj (up 0.17%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight: Concord Enviro Systems surged 13.33% after its wholly owned subsidiary, Rochem Separation Systems (India) has secured an order worth about Rs 16 crore from a leading domestic steel manufacturer. Mini Diamonds (India) (MDIL) surged 17.71% after the company announced that it had secured a significant domestic order worth Rs 16.25 crore from Mumbai-based Aura Diamond for the supply of cut and polished natural diamonds. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) shed 0.33%. The company said Sangeeta Tanwani has ceased to be whole-time director (WTD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of its Pantaloons business with effect from close of business hours on 31 July 2026.