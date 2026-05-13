The domestic equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in the afternoon trade amid value buying in beaten-down stocks, supported by strong gains in metal shares. Investors will monitor upcoming Q4 earnings.

The Nifty traded above 24,450 mark. Metal, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas shares advanced while IT, Auto shared declined on the NSE.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 359.60 points or 0.48% to 74,892.51. The Nifty 50 index added 118.15 points or 0.51% to 23,492.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index climbed 1.17% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.70%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,495 shares rose and 1,549 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Asian Paints (up 5.03%), Adani Enterprises (up 3.75%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 3.64%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.55%) and Cipla (up 3.20%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Eicher Motor (down 1.76%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.37%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.92%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.82%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.90%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Texmaco Rail & Engineering surged 12.48%.60 after the company reported a 45.03% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.68 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 39.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, declined 13.32% YoY to Rs 1,166.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research soared 14.10% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 17.33% to Rs 21.33 crore in Q4 FY26 comapred with Rs 18.18 crore posted in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 1.81% YoY to Rs 72.78 crore in Q4 FY26. Berger Paints India surged 5.92% after the company reported a 27.75% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 334.77 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 262.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 6.06% YoY to Rs 2,868.03 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Tata Power Company slipped 1.92% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 4.50% to Rs 995.91 crore on 12.84% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 14,900.20 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Global Markets: European stocks opened higher on Wednesday, bouncing back from losses in the previous session, while U.K. gilt yields fell back after Prime Minister Keir Starmer defied calls to quit office. Asian markets traded mixed as investors digested a hotter-than-expected inflation reading for April amid concerns over higher oil prices and the ongoing Middle East conflict. President Donald Trump on Monday said the month-old ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran was "unbelievably weak" and "on massive life support after rejecting an "unacceptable counterproposal from Tehran to end the conflict. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Trump doesnt need congressional approval to restart strikes on Iran. The comment comes after the administration passed the 60-day mark required by federal war powers law to receive authorization for military force.