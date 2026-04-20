The key equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in early afternoon trade even as investors remained cautious over renewed escalation in West Asia conflict.

The Nifty traded above the 24,400 level. Media shares extended gains for fourth consecutive trading session.

At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 375.97 points or 0.48% to 78,896.51. The Nifty 50 index rose 75.65 points or 0.31% to 24,429.20.

In the broader market the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.46% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.42%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,093 shares rose and 2,122 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.72% to 17.59. The Nifty 28 April 2026 futures were trading at 24,445 at a premium of 15.8 points as compared with the spot at 24,429.20. The Nifty option chain for the 28 April 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 51.3 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 47.5 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index added 1.03% to 1,431.15. The index soared 5.20% in the four consecutive trading session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.32%), Sun TV Network (up 1.03%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.39%) added. On the other hand, Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 3.88%), Prime Focus (down 1.71%) and D B Corp Ltd (down 1.5%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 3.80% after the company reported a 11.33% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.33 crore, despite a 6.37% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 545.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Jio Financial Services fell 1.92% after the company reported 13.88% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 272.22 crore despite 106.49% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1018.51 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.