The Nifty traded above the 24,400 level. Media shares extended gains for fourth consecutive trading session.
At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 375.97 points or 0.48% to 78,896.51. The Nifty 50 index rose 75.65 points or 0.31% to 24,429.20.
In the broader market the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.46% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.42%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,093 shares rose and 2,122 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.72% to 17.59. The Nifty 28 April 2026 futures were trading at 24,445 at a premium of 15.8 points as compared with the spot at 24,429.20.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 April 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 51.3 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 47.5 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index added 1.03% to 1,431.15. The index soared 5.20% in the four consecutive trading session.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.32%), Sun TV Network (up 1.03%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.39%) added.
On the other hand, Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 3.88%), Prime Focus (down 1.71%) and D B Corp Ltd (down 1.5%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 3.80% after the company reported a 11.33% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.33 crore, despite a 6.37% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 545.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Jio Financial Services fell 1.92% after the company reported 13.88% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 272.22 crore despite 106.49% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1018.51 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Aditya Birla Money rallied 6.93% after the company reported a 100.97% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.73 crore on 30.51% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 129.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
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