At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 389.05 points or 0.45% to 77,311.69. The Nifty 50 index rose 116.25 points or 0.48% to 24,122.10.
The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.65% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.75%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,466 shares rose and 1,583 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 5.93% to 13.83. The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures were trading at 24,212.50, at a premium of 90.4 points as compared with the spot at 24,122.10.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 July 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 71.5 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 65.4 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index rose 1.30% to 870.45. The index rose 6.16% in the past three trading sessions.
Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.57%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.28%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 2.03%), Lodha Developers (up 1.82%), Sobha (up 1.53%), DLF (up 1.45%), Anant Raj (up 0.87%), and Godrej Properties (up 0.3%) jumped.
Stocks in Spotlight:
United Drilling Tools rallied 3.69% after the company secured a repeat domestic order worth Rs 3.88 crore from Vedanta for the supply of tubings, pup joints and crossovers in the ordinary course of business.
Capital Small Finance Bank added 1.51% after the banks total deposits increased by 16.3% to Rs 10,596 crore as of 30 June 2026 from Rs 9,110 crore as of 30 June 2025.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering added 0.31%. The company said it has received two domestic orders for manufacture and supply of wagons and rakes worth Rs 351.16 crore.
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