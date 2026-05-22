Sensex jumps 427 pts; auto shares advance for 4th day in row

The key equity barometers traded with decent gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,750 mark. Auto shares extended gains for fourth consecutive trading session.

At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 427.10 points or 0.57% to 75,614.09. The Nifty 50 index rose 135.90 points or 0.57% to 23,790.60.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.08% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.02%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,263 shares rose and 1,647 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement advanced $2.62 or 2.55% to $105.20 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.9500 compared with its close of 96.3650 during the previous trading session. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 3.14% to 18.38. The Nifty 26 May 2026 futures were trading at 23,809, at a premium of 18.4 points as compared with the spot at 23,790.60. The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 139.9 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 124.3 lakh contracts was seen at a 23,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index added 0.58% to 26,136.70. The index added 1.99% in the four consecutive trading session. Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 2.37%), Eicher Motors (up 1.72%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.61%), Bosch (up 1.55%), Uno Minda (up 1.45%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.78%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.77%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 0.73%), Bharat Forge (up 0.58%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.43%) added. On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.88%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.55%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: Quick Heal Technologies declined 6.61% after the companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 19.94 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 3.25 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 25.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 48.73 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.