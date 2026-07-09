The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in early trade. Nifty traded above the 24,000 level. Consumer durables, realty and pharma shares advanced while, IT and metal shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 452.37 points or 0.59% to 76,998.54. The Nifty 50 index rose 142.65 points or 0.60% to 24,023.75.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.99% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 1.05%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,309 shares rose and 638 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,962.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 790.16 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 July 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: IRB Infrastructure Developers added 1.05% after the companys toll collection jumped 28% to Rs 808 crore in June 2026 compared with Rs 631 crore in June 2025. S H Kelkar and Company rose 0.97%. The companys consolidated revenue grew 13.7% YoY to Rs 660 crore in Q1 FY27. As of June 30, 2026, net debt stood at approximately Rs 864 crore.

Tata Steel rose 0.21%. The companys crude steel production jumped 11% YoY to 5.82 million tons in Q1 FY27. Deliveries increased 9% YoY to 5.17 million tons in Q1 FY27. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.10% to 6.759 compared with the previous session close of 6.766. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4900 compared with its close of 95.4800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement shed 0.24% to Rs 1,43,370. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.11% to 100.97.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.28% to 4.580. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement rose 80 cents or 1.03% to $78.82 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian markets traded mostly lower on Thursday as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and a jump in oil prices dampened the investor sentiment. The U.S. launched fresh strikes on Iran in response to Tehrans attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said Wednesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump said he may no longer be interested in negotiating a deal with Iran. Prior to that, he said that the ceasefire between the U.S. and Tehran is over after another wave of attacks in the Middle East.