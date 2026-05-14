The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade. Nifty traded above the 23,550 mark. Pharma, metal and PSU bank shares advanced while IT and consumer durables stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 455.23 points or 0.61% to 75,031.19. The Nifty 50 index added 162 points or 0.69% to 23,573.25.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.84% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.85%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,261 shares rose and 763 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,703.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,869.05 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 May 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Motors rose 1.24% after the company reported a 33.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,793 crore, driven by a 19.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 26,098 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25. LIC Housing Finance fell 2.81%. The company reported an 8.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,493 crore, compared with Rs 1,373 crore a year ago. Total income declined 1.3% to Rs 7,212 crore from Rs 7,304 crore.

Bharti Hexacom rose 1.24%. The company reported a 5.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 447 crore, compared with Rs 474 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 2.3% to Rs 2,414 crore from Rs 2,360 crore. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.06% to 7.043 compared with the previous session close of 7.047. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.7500 compared with its close of 95.6650 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement shed 0.27% to Rs 1,61,751.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 98.48. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.36% to 4.458. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement rose 41 cents or 0.39% to $106.04 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday as investors look to a high-stakes meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for clues on the future of U.S.-China ties and global trade. Trump landed in Beijing Wednesday for the closely watched summit, accompanied by a group of U.S. executives, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia boss Jensen Huang.

Samsung shares rose as much as 5.46%, notching a fresh record high. The tech giant suffered a brief wipeout of $66 billion in market value on Wednesday following a labor dispute that threatened one of the biggest strikes in the companys history. This comes as the labor union threatened an 18-day strike from May 21 if its demands were not met. More than 41,000 workers are expected to join the walkout, which was first announced at a rally on April 23. South Koreas finance minister Koo Yun-cheol warned Thursday that a potential strike by Samsung workers could pose a major threat to the countrys economic growth, exports and financial markets.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to a new all-time high as traders enthusiasm for the technology trade overshadowed yet another hotter-than-expected inflation report. The broad market index rose 0.58% to 7,444.25, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.2% to end at 26,402.34. Both hit fresh intraday and closing records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 67.36 points, or 0.14%, ending at 49,693.20. Wholesale prices in the US in April posted their highest annual increase in more than three years, signaling more nettlesome inflation as pipeline costs intensify. The producer price index rose a seasonally adjusted 1.4% for the month, much higher than the upwardly revised 0.7% March increase, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. This was the largest monthly gain since March 2022. On an annual basis, the index was up 6%, the biggest increase since December 2022.