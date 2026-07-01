The key equity barometers traded with major gains in mid-morning trade. Nifty traded above the 24,000 level. FMCG shares jumped after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 507.24 points or 0.65% to 76,995. The Nifty 50 index surged 136.10 points or 0.57% to 24,026.50.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.10% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.22%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,330 shares rose and 1,674 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

Economy: India's HSBC Manufacturing PMI eased to 54.2 in June from 55.0 in May. According to the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)a composite measure of overall business conditions based on new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times, and stocks of purchasesthe manufacturing sector recorded its second-weakest improvement since mid-2022, surpassing only March. Despite the moderation, growth remained robust and broadly in line with the series' long-run average. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.34% to 13.42. The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures were trading at 23,961, at a premium of 88.1 points as compared with the spot at 24,026.50.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 July 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 75.2 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 71 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.70% to 49,621.45. The index fell 1.27% in the past two trading sessions. Dabur India (up 4%), Nestle India (up 2.65%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 2.55%), United Breweries (up 2.32%), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.22%), Emami (up 2.16%), Varun Beverages (up 2.09%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.83%), Marico (up 1.34%), and ITC (up 1.1%) jumped. Stocks in Spotlight: