The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in the early afternoon trade as positive global cues boosted investor sentiment. Easing tensions in West Asia led to a sharp decline in crude oil prices, improving risk appetite across global markets. The Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark. Auto shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 669.99 points or 0.88% to 76,729.76. The Nifty 50 index rallied 195.55 points or 0.82% to 23,961.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index surged 1.06% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 1.15%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,764 shares rose and 1,360 shares fell. A total of 238 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 6.05% to 13.18. The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures were trading at 23,978.80, at a premium of 17.45 points as compared with the spot at 23,961.35. The Nifty option chain for the 28 July 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 264.1 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 213 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,900 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index rose 1.29% to 27,569.30. The index fell 1.10% in the past trading session. Tube Investments of India (up 2.94%), Eicher Motors (up 2.45%), Uno Minda (up 2.24%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.99%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.93%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.8%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.55%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.41%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.24%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.66%) jumped. Stocks in Spotlight: Birla Corporation fell 3.46% after the company reported a 3.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.73 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 119.57 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue for the first quarter of FY27 rose by 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,646.45 crore.