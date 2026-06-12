Sensex jumps 675 pts; Nifty trades above 23,350 mark; VIX jumps 5.65%

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with major gains in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,350 mark. Except IT shares, all other stocks traded in the green.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 675.16 points or 0.91% to 74,507.31. The Nifty 50 index rose 226.30 points or 0.98% to 23,390.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index climbed 1.14% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 1.59%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,910 shares rose and 1,143 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 5.65% to 14.73. Gainers & Losers: InterGlobe Aviation (up 3.30%), Shriram Finance (up 2.95%), Titan Company (up 2.16%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.14%) and HDFC Bank (up 2%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.17%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.33%), Coal India (down 1.23%), PowerGrid Corporation of India (down 1.51%) and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.95%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: PCBL Chemical rose 2.36% after the company has commissioned a new specialty production line with a gross capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) at its Mundra plant in Gujarat.

Sagility added 1.50% after its step-down subsidiary, Sagility LLC has signed a definitive agreement to acquire US-based CareSeed, a healthcare analytics firm. the acquisition aligns with its strategy to strengthen healthcare quality measurement and risk adjustment capabilities and expand into STAR performance management and care gap closure services. Global Markets: European stocks opened sharply higher on Friday after markets received their clearest signal yet that a potential peace agreement between Iran and the United States may be within reach. Asian markets advanced after President Donald Trump signaling that the U.S. and Iran could soon sign a peace deal. Trump on Thursday told reporters in the Oval Office that a deal between the U.S. and Iran would have a signing soon, and the documents are in pretty final shape. It should be done and it should be done pretty quickly. The president added that under the deal, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

Equities had rallied earlier in the day, after Trump said in a Truth Social post that he had called off the strikes on Iran originally planned for Thursday evening. Now all eyes will be watching SpaceX, Elon Musks rocket maker, as it debuts on the Nasdaq. SpaceX, set to go public under the ticker symbol SPCX, has set a fixed price of $135 per share, which would put its valuation at $1.77 trillion. The company plans to sell 555.6 million shares, amounting to a $75 billion fundraise that would be the largest initial public offering in history. Its more than triple the size of Alibabas $22 billion offering in 2014, currently the biggest U.S. IPO to date.