The key equity barometers traded with strong gains in early trade, tracking a rally in global markets after easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia boosted investor sentiment and sparked broad-based buying across sectors. Nifty traded tad above the 23,400 level. All the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green, with realty, media and auto shares leading the rally.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 909.82 points or 1.23% to 74,742.37. The Nifty 50 index rose 243.10 points or 1.05% to 23,404.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 1.40% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.51%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,601 shares rose and 433 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,987.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,224.51 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 June 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Infosys rose 0.08%. The company announced that the IT major has entered into a pact with the CMMI Institute for an AI Maturity Framework. PCBL Chemical rose 2.80% after the company announced the commissioning of a 20,000 MTPA production line at its Mundra facility, expanding into high-value printing segments to target growing digital and UV printing demand.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.45% to 6.866 compared with previous session close of 6.897. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.1950 compared with its close of 95.8500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 0.81% to Rs 1,50,131. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 99.87. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.04% to 4.463. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $1.27 or 1.41% to $89.11 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded in the green on Friday after President Donald Trump signaling that the U.S. and Iran could soon sign a peace deal. Trump on Thursday told reporters in the Oval Office that a deal between the U.S. and Iran would have a signing soon, and the documents are in pretty final shape. It should be done and it should be done pretty quickly. The president added that under the deal, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. Equities had rallied earlier in the day, after Trump said in a Truth Social post that he had called off the strikes on Iran originally planned for Thursday evening.

Now all eyes will be watching SpaceX, Elon Musks rocket maker, as it debuts on the Nasdaq. SpaceX, set to go public under the ticker symbol SPCX, has set a fixed price of $135 per share, which would put its valuation at $1.77 trillion. The company plans to sell 555.6 million shares, amounting to a $75 billion fundraise that would be the largest initial public offering in history. Its more than triple the size of Alibabas $22 billion offering in 2014, currently the biggest U.S. IPO to date. Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. equities gained on Thursday, boosted by a rebound in chip stocks, after President Donald Trump called off the strikes on Iran scheduled for this evening and said the U.S. is going to soon sign a deal with the country.