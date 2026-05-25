The key equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in the early afternoon trade, tracking a sharp fall in crude oil prices amid hopes of progress in U.S.Iran negotiations and the possibility of an eventual deal between the two sides. Improved global risk sentiment and easing energy market concerns also supported investor confidence.

The Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark. Media shares added after declining for in consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 911.15 points or 1.21% to 76,326.50. The Nifty 50 index zoomed 255.20 points or 1.08% to 23,974.50.

The broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.83% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 1.29%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,826 shares rose and 1,192 shares fell. A total of 247 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement tanked $5.81 or 5.61% to $97.73 a barrel. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 5.48% to 16.93. Economy: Fuel prices hiked for fourth time in 10 days: Petrol and diesel prices were raised again on Monday, May 25, 2026, marking the fourth increase in fuel rates within a span of 10 days. State-run oil marketing companies increased prices by an average of Rs 2.80 per litre across the country, pushing retail fuel rates to fresh highs in major metros.

Following the latest revision, petrol in Delhi is now priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices climbed to Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel to Rs 97.83 per litre. Kolkata recorded petrol prices at Rs 113.51 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.82 per litre, while in Chennai, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 107.77 and Rs 99.55 per litre, respectively. The latest hike comes after oil companies resumed daily fuel price revisions on May 15 following a four-year freeze. Petrol and diesel prices were first increased by Rs 3 per litre on May 15, followed by hikes of 90 paise each on May 19 and May 23. With Mondays revision, cumulative increases in fuel prices have now reached nearly Rs 7.5 per litre in less than two weeks.

The sharp rise in fuel prices is expected to add pressure on transportation and logistics costs, raising concerns over a broader impact on retail inflation and household expenses. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index added 1.62% to 1,396.85. The index fell 1.67% in the previous three consecutive trading session. Sun TV Network (up 3.27%), Nazara Technologies (up 2.68%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.57%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 2.56%), PVR Inox (up 2.56%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.57%), D B Corp (up 1.18%), Saregama India (up 0.1%) added. On the other hand, Prime Focus (down 3.96%), Tips Music (down 3.4%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight: Puravankara added 1.19% after it has secured a 14.57-acre land parcel located in Mandur, Budigere in Bengaluru with a potential gross development value of around Rs. 2,300 crore. Reliance Infrastructure hit a 5% lower circuit after reporting a sharp 79.07% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 918.07 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 4,387.08 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations slipped 2.59% YoY to Rs 4,001.28 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Global Markets: Asian markets traded in the green on Monday, with Japans Nikkei 225 breaching the 65,000 mark for the first time to hit a record high in holiday-thinned trading. Investor sentiment improved after reports suggested the Strait of Hormuz could reopen soon, triggering a sharp decline in oil prices and lifting risk appetite across markets.

Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea remained closed for public holidays, while U.S. markets are also shut on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Investor sentiment was further supported after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said in a social media post that negotiations with Iran were proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner. Trump added that he had instructed his representatives not to rush into a deal as time is on our side. Oil prices fell more than 5% following Trumps comments, easing pressure on investors. Crude prices had surged sharply earlier after the Trump administration imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and Tehran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, one of the worlds most critical energy shipping routes.