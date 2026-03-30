The key domestic indices continued to trade with sharp losses in morning trade, as the ongoing war in West Asia continued to rattle global markets, driving crude oil prices higher. The Nifty traded below the 22,600 level. PSU bank shares extended losses for two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 957.26 points or 1.31% to 72,614.05. The Nifty 50 index declined 261.60 points or 1.14% to 22,558.30.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 1.82% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 2.02%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 937 shares rose and 3,012 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term surged 5.89% to 28.89. New Listing: Shares of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute were currently trading at Rs 163.50 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.94% as compared with the issue price of Rs 172. The stock debuted at Rs 162.80, marking a discount of 5.35% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 168.40 and a low of Rs 161.15. On the BSE, over 5.13 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index dropped 2.43% to 8,048.75 . The index tanked 6.20% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Union Bank of India (down 2.78%), Bank of Baroda (down 2.65%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 2.56%), Central Bank of India (down 2.45%), Canara Bank (down 2.19%), UCO Bank (down 2.16%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.14%), Punjab National Bank (down 2.11%), Bank of India (down 1.99%) and Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.55%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Enviro Infra Engineers rose 2.32% after the company announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from NTPC for battery energy storage system (BESS) projects worth Rs 664.33 crore.