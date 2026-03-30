At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 957.26 points or 1.31% to 72,614.05. The Nifty 50 index declined 261.60 points or 1.14% to 22,558.30.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 1.82% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 2.02%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 937 shares rose and 3,012 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term surged 5.89% to 28.89.
New Listing:
Shares of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute were currently trading at Rs 163.50 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.94% as compared with the issue price of Rs 172.
The stock debuted at Rs 162.80, marking a discount of 5.35% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 168.40 and a low of Rs 161.15. On the BSE, over 5.13 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index dropped 2.43% to 8,048.75 . The index tanked 6.20% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Union Bank of India (down 2.78%), Bank of Baroda (down 2.65%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 2.56%), Central Bank of India (down 2.45%), Canara Bank (down 2.19%), UCO Bank (down 2.16%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.14%), Punjab National Bank (down 2.11%), Bank of India (down 1.99%) and Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.55%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Enviro Infra Engineers rose 2.32% after the company announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from NTPC for battery energy storage system (BESS) projects worth Rs 664.33 crore.
Urban Company surged 4.41% after the company announced a major milestone for its quick-service housekeeping vertical, InstaHelp, signalling strong traction in its newest growth engine. In a statement dated 28 March 2026, the company said InstaHelp has crossed 1 million monthly delivered bookings, with three days still remaining in the month. The milestone comes shortly after the platform reported over 50,000 daily orders in February, making InstaHelp the fastest-scaling vertical in Urban Companys history.
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