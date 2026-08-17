Sensex, Nifty ends lower amid Q1 earnings, subdued global cues

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with modest losses on Friday, as investors assessed a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announcements amid the ongoing results season. Sector- and stock-specific movements remained in focus, while investors also tracked the progress of the monsoon, an important factor for the broader economic outlook.

The Nifty settled below the 24,300 level, while market sentiment remained subdued in the absence of strong directional cues. Investors continued to monitor movements in crude oil and gold prices, along with developments on the global geopolitical front, for further indications on the market's near-term trajectory.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 281.09 points or 0.36% to 77,728.16. The Nifty 50 index declined 78.35 points or 0.32% to 24,287.65. The Sensex declined 0.45% in two consecutive trading sessions, while the Nifty fell 1.20% in five consecutive trading sessions.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.18% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index advanced 0.06%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,094 shares rose and 2,348 shares fell. A total of 238 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for Oct 2026 settlement rose $1.08 or 1.22% to $89.60 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.6650 compared with its close of 95.4200 during the previous trading session. IPO Update: Horizon Industrial Parks received bids for 3,39,21,000 shares as against 25,13,56,273 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 17 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.13 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 17 August 2026 and will close on 19 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 57 and 60 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 250 equity shares and multiples thereof. Lalithaa Jewellery Mart received bids 2,82,38,622 shares as against 6,27,61,403 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 17 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.45 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 August 2026 and will close on 19 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 190 and 201 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 74 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index fell 1.75% to 30,807.80. The index dropped 2.05% in two consecutive trading sessions. HCL Technologies (down 2.57%), Infosys (down 2.51%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.02%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.4%), Mphasis (down 1.38%), Wipro (down 1.14%), Coforge (down 0.33%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.33%), LTM (down 0.32%) and Persistent Systems (down 0.18%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Larsen & Toubro rose 0.33%. The company said that L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) has secured an 'ultra-mega' order from a prestigious client in the Middle East for developing multiple offshore facilities. As per L&T's internal classification, the value of this 'ultra-mega' contract is more than Rs 15,000 crore.

PTC Industries surged 7.14%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.2 crore in Q1 FY27, which is higher by 466.2% as compared with the PAT figure of Rs 5.2 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Total income increased by 83% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 197.1 crore during the period under review. Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works shed 0.16%. The company's consolidated net profit surged 447.7% to Rs 61.73 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 11.27 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue for the period under review was Rs 115.41 crore, up 138.1% year-on-year (YoY). Revenue for the June'25 quarter was Rs 48.47 crore.

Cochin Shipyard declined 2.48% after it reported a 19.38% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 151.45 crore on a 2.40% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,094.21 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services hit the lower circuit of 20%. The company reported a 32.86% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.53 crore for Q1 FY27 from Rs 26.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 27.50% year on year to Rs 423.27 crore during the quarter. Voltas slipped 4.38%. The company has reported 51% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 213 crore on a 19% increase in total income to Rs 4,765 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

PhysicsWallah added 0.68%. On a consolidated basis, loss for the period narrowed to Rs 88 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 127 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 69 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 24% YoY and 14.7% QoQ to Rs 1,054 crore in Q1 FY27. Anupam Rasayan India declined 1.07%. The company has reported a 6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 512 crore on a 35% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,550 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. Rubicon Research surged 11.56% after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 performance, with sharp growth in revenue, EBITDA and profit. On a consolidated basis, net profit increased 95.8% YoY and 10.4% QoQ to Rs 84.78 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 51.6% YoY and 4.0% QoQ to Rs 534.34 crore.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions zoomed 10.63% after the companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 37.78 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with net loss of Rs 46.69 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Net sales increased 39.71% year on year to Rs 294.08 crore during the quarter. Global Markets: Most European markets traded in positive territory, while Asian equities advanced on Monday, supported by softer US economic data and easing expectations of near-term Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Gains in Asian markets were led by basic resources stocks as gold prices advanced, while optimism in Chinese equities further supported sentiment. Brent crude hovered around $89 a barrel as progress towards a US-Iran peace deal remained stalled and tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz stayed disrupted, keeping supply risks and inflation concerns in focus.

Japan's economy grew at an annualised 1.1% in the April-June quarter, slowing from the previous quarter and falling short of market expectations of 2%. GDP rose 0.3% quarter-on-quarter, also below the 0.5% expected by economists. On Wall Street, US stocks ended lower on Friday after weaker-than-expected retail sales data raised concerns about consumer spending. The S&P 500 fell 0.17% to 7,785.76, the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.28% to 26,729.16 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.20% to 53,732.41. Despite the decline, the S&P 500 posted its third consecutive weekly gain. US inflation data released last week showed consumer prices rose 0.1% in July, while producer prices were unchanged. The softer inflation readings have reduced expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike, although investors remain focused on persistent inflation risks from higher energy prices.