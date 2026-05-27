Sensex, Nifty pare losses; metal shares advance for 6th day

The Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark. Metal shares extended gains for sixth consecutive trading session.
At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 121.96 points or 0.16% to 75,903.35. The Nifty 50 index rose 39.16 points or 0.16% to 23,952.76.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.64% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.54%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,205 shares rose and 1,402 shares fell. A total of 231 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index added 1.78% to 13,732.60. The index jumped 4.32% in the six consecutive trading session.
Hindalco Industries (up 3.78%), Welspun Corp (up 3.68%), National Aluminium Company (up 3.59%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 3.33%), Vedanta (up 2.23%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.5%), NMDC (up 1.47%), Tata Steel (up 1.4%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.24%) and Steel Authority of India (up 1.04%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
KEC International rose 0.74%. The company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,303 crore across multiple business segments, including Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Civil, Renewables, and Cables & Conductors.
JK Tyre Industries jumped 5.62% after its consolidated net profit jumped 80.19% to Rs 177.99 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 98.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 12.37% YoY to Rs 4223.44 crore in Q4 FY26.
AstraZeneca Pharma India tanked 5.82% after it reported 22.95% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.88 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 58.25 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 20.42% YoY to Rs 578.61 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.
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