Sensex, Nifty plunge for 3rd day; IT shares slide for 6th day

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with major cuts today, extending their decline for the third consecutive session as elevated crude oil prices heightened concerns over the macroeconomic outlook. A weakening rupee further weighed on investor sentiment amid renewed inflation concerns. The Nifty closed below the 23,450 mark.

Barring metal index all the sectoral indices on the NSE were ended in red with IT, realty and media shares leading the fall.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 813.35 points or 1.08% to 74,764.23. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 203.60 points or 0.86% to 23,431.50. Over the past three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty have declined 2.29% and 1.95%, respectively.