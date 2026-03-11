The domestic equity benchmarks traded with sharp losses in afternoon trade amid profit booking in select auto and banking heavyweights. Sentiment also remained weak due to FII selling and uncertainty amid geopolitical risks. The Nifty 50 index slipped below the 24,000 level.

Auto, private bank and ralty shares declined while pharma, oil &gas and media stocks advanced.

At 13:25 IST the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 1041.19 points or 1.33% to 77,164.79. The Nifty 50 index fell 291.20 points or 1.20% to 23,966.27.

The broader market outperformed the key equity indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.44% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.26%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2144 shares rose and 1,922 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 10.96% to 20.98. In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement tumbled $1.98 or 2.26% to $89.78 a barrel. Gainers & Losers: Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Wipro (up 1.29%), Coal India (up 1.15%), JIo Financial Services (up 1.06%), NTPC (up 1.02%), and ONGC (up 0.91%) were the top gainers. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance (down 4.08%), Axis Bank (down 3.63%), Bajaj Auto (down 3.41%), Bajaj Finserv (down 3.33%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (down 3.21%) were the top losers.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Innovision received bids for 5,54,715 shares as against 61,32,433 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:15 IST on Wednesday (11 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.09 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 March 2026 and it will close on 12 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 521 and 548 per share. The initial public offer (IPO) of Rajputana Stainless received bids for 1,41,54,690 shares as against 2,09,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:15 IST on Wednesday (11 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.68 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 March 2026 and it will close on 11 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 116 and 122 per share. Stocks in Spotlight: TTK Prestige surged 8.07%, while Stove Kraft gained 4.91% and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances rallied 6.39% during the session. Shares of kitchen appliance makers advanced as disruptions in imported gas supplies amid the escalating West Asia conflict raised expectations of increased demand for alternative cooking solutions. The move in these stocks comes amid reports of shortages in commercial LPG cylinders, which are widely used by hotels and restaurants.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions rallied 2.98% after the company announced the setup of a 40,000 sq. ft. warehousing facility at the Free Trade and Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) in Mannur Village, about 30 km from Chennai. Shakti Pumps surged 10.99%, Jain Irrigation Systems jumped 12.94% and Prince Pipes and Fittings rose 6.28%. Infrastructure companies also saw gains, with NCC climbing 4% and KEC International advancing 2.61%. Shares of irrigation and water infrastructure companies advanced on Wednesday after the Union Cabinet approved the restructuring and extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) until December 2028 with an enhanced total outlay of Rs 8.69 lakh crore.

According to an official release, the Cabinet approved restructuring the rural drinking water programme to shift its focus from infrastructure creation to service delivery and sustainable management of rural water supply systems under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. The government also approved an increase in central assistance to Rs 3.59 lakh crore from Rs 2.08 lakh crore approved earlier, implying an additional central share of Rs 1.51 lakh crore. H.G. Infra Engineering surged 11.10% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 401.33 crore from Anuppur Thermal Energy (MP) in Madhya Pradesh. According to an exchange filing, the project involves execution of civil worksincluding earthwork, bridges, and station buildingsalong with P-way works for the development of railway infrastructure at a 2x800 MW thermal power project in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh. The total value of the order stands at Rs 401.33 crore (including GST) and the project is expected to be executed within 18 months.

Global Markets: European market declined as traders monitor intensifying operations in the Middle East. German inflation eased slightly to 2.0% in February, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary estimates. Inflation, measured by the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) to allow comparison with other European Union countries, had stood at 2.1% year-on-year in January. Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday as oil prices retreated from recent highs, although investors remained cautious amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and ahead of key U.S. inflation data. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 fell slightly in choppy trading as oil prices pulled back and traders kept an eye on the Iran war.