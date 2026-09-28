The key equity benchmarks traded with significant losses in the morning trade amid weak global cues, surge in crude oil prices and concerns over the reliability and safety of AI agents. The Nifty traded near 23,850 level.

Investors remained focused on movements in crude oil prices, developments in the primary market and upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs). A series of domestic and global economic data releases are also scheduled during the week, which could influence expectations surrounding monetary policy decisions by central banks.

Realty shares declined sharply after advancing in the previous trading session, weighing on the broader market.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 951.63 points or 1.29% to 72,944.11. The Nifty 50 index dropped 298.50 points or 1.29% to 22,841.10.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 1.23%. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 1.31%. The market breadth was weak. On the NSE, 824 shares rose and 2449 shares fell. A total of 93 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement added $1.62 or 1.66% to $ 99.06 a barrel as uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continued to influence supply concerns. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index tumbled 2.18% to 854.95. The index advanced 0.92% in the past trading session. Lodha Developers (down 2.53%), DLF (down 2.01%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.78%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.61%), Anant Raj (down 1.52%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.44%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.14%), Godrej Properties (down 1.12%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 1.02%) and Sobha (down 1.01%) declined.