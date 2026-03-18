The key equity benchmarks trade with major gains in mid-afternoon trade supported by bargain buying even as the ongoing Middle East conflict kept investors cautious. However, sentiment remained guarded due to concerns over the US-Iran conflict, which continues to weigh on overall risk appetite. The Nifty traded above the 23,800 mark.

Realty stocks gained for the second straight session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 880.03 points or 1.15% to 76,954.22. The Nifty 50 index surged 253.65 points or 1.08% to 23,834.80.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index soared 2.13% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 2.31%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,266 shares rose and 928 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.86% to 18.83. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index jumped 2.94% to 732.15. The index climbed 4.79% for the two consecutive trading sessions. Brigade Enterprises (up 5.78%), Anant Raj (up 5%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 4.42%), Godrej Properties (up 4.24%), DLF (up 3.83%), Lodha Developers (up 2.98%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.46%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.11%), Sobha (up 1.05%) and SignatureGlobal India (up 0.22%) surged.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.09% to 6.723 compared with previous session close of 6.717. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 92.4750 compared with its close of 92.4000 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement shed 0.37% to Rs 155,402. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.12% to 99.68. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.55% to 4.178. In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement tumbled 0.59 cents or 0.57% to $102.83 a barrel.